Oil holds gains with energy shortage boosting winter demand
Oil in New York held above $80 a barrel on expectations that a power crisis from Asia to Europe will lift demand, prompting banks to boost their price forecasts. Futures were little changed after closing 1.5 per cent higher on Monday. Demand is being supported ahead of the northern hemisphere winter by shortages of natural gas and coal, triggering a need for alternative power generation fuels such as diesel and fuel oil. Caution from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies in restoring supply is adding to upward price pressure.www.jwnenergy.com
Comments / 0