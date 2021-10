Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on October 11 introduced the launch of a brand new “Giga Beer” with a bottle impressed by Tesla’s high-performance Cybertruck, which might be bought at its German factories. The latest Gigabeer is one other in collection of Tesla’s ominous tasks that embody the Fart Machine within the Tesla automobile, and the fire-breathing gadget flamethrower that prices $500. In 2018, the SpaceX boss had said that the EV automobile firm could be launching its personal tequila, which the corporate later did and it was bought out inside hours. Now, at a GigaFest occasion final week, Musk introduced his bold Gigafactory Berlin undertaking, stressing that the undertaking would create near 10,000 jobs on the Berlin plant.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO