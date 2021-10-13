CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

What's Up And What's Next For Micron Technology?

By Tyler Bundy
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicron Technology was down 3.61% at $66.72 last check Tuesday at market close. Shares have been falling toward pattern support in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. The stock has been in a downward trend for the past few months and had narrowing highs and lows. The stock...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Next For Tilray Shares After 15% Surge?

Tilray closed up 15.8% at $11.66. Shares look to have fallen out of the bottom of what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern, and are looking to recover back above pattern support. Narrowing highs and lows have pinched the stock between support and resistance, and now falling below the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Canopy Growth Looks Like It's Ready To Break Out And Change Directions

Canopy Growth closed up 8.6% at $14.34. Shares are nearing pattern resistance and could see a breakout within the coming days. The stock has been falling the past few months while being condensed between narrowing highs and lows. The stock currently sits at pattern resistance, and a day with above average volume could let the stock see a breakout and trend change.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Camber Energy Stock Looks Like It's Heating Up Again

Camber Energy was up 23.07% at $1.71 at last check Tuesday afternoon. Shares are trading in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern and look like they recently bounced off of the higher low trendline. The higher low trendline may continue to hold as support in the future for...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Micron Technology#Rsi
Benzinga

FuelCell Energy Stock Is Starting To Heat Up Again: What's Next?

FuelCell was up 15.90% at $8.57 at last check Monday at publication. The stock has broken out of what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. The break of pattern resistance possibly started a reversal of the stock. The price was slowly falling and being condensed between narrowing highs and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Next For Nio Stock?

Nio is producing at a capacity of 120,000 units per year and plans to reach a capacity of 240,000 units per year after the upgrade has been completed. Nio is up 3.4% at $37.52 at publication time. Shares fell below pattern support in a pennant pattern and may find support...
STOCKS
CNBC

The Chartmaster on what's next for yields

Carter Worth of Worth Charting on what's next for yields and high-growth names. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Dan Nathan.
MARKETS
Benzinga

SP500 Is On The Edge – What's Next?

Stock market investors are feeling more optimistic now that a deal to temporarily extend the debt ceiling has officially been inked. The deal moves the debt ceiling deadline to December 3, which is also when the recently passed government funding bill runs out. It’s likely that legislation to fund President...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

With IPOs Red Hot, What's Next for ETFs?

(1:15) - Everything You Need To Know About The ETF Market Movements: IPO Unicorns. (8:50) - Has ESG Investing Impacted The Way Companies Conduct Themselves?. (12:10) - Breaking Down Renaissance Capital IPO ETF: IPO. (16:30) - What Impacts Will Rising Interest Rates Have On Stocks?. (19:20) - Renaissance International IPO...
STOCKS
Forbes

Dollar Tree Stock Up 16% in A Week. What’s Next?

Dollar Tree’s stock (NASDAQ: DLTR), which also owns Family Dollar, specializes in selling $1 items like toys, books, party supplies, and general discount items, increased by 16% in the last five trading days (one week). In comparison, the broader S&P500 index declined marginally over the same period. Last week, the company announced that shoppers will see more goods priced above the retailer’s ubiquitous $1 price point. The market reacted upward to this major strategic change to the company’s merchandising strategy. Having said that, higher prices will also help relieve much of the margin pressure the company is facing due to rising transportation costs and supply chain constraints. The company’s concept store called Dollar Tree.
STOCKS
investing.com

What's Next For Price Of Gold?

Yesterday was a positive one for gold, which saw the precious metal climb throughout the day before closing the session at $1,794.7 per ounce after having opened at $1,760.40 per ounce. It delivered some much-needed positive impetus for gold bugs. In terms of the price action itself, the candle closed...
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

What’s next for polysilicon?

Until the early 2000s, demand for polysilicon (often simply referred to as “poly”) was dominated by the semiconductor industry, which required a fairly steady 20,000 to 25,000 metric tons (MT) per year. But semiconductor demand for poly was quickly outpaced by PV as the solar industry began to grow rapidly, from a rounding error at the turn of the millennium to almost half of global polysilicon demand by the middle of the decade.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF's ticker symbol is a trading strategy: BTFD

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF, one of a group of exchange-traded funds investing in bitcoin that are expected to launch imminently after receiving Securities and Exchange Commission approval, has a humorous ticker: BTFD. That acronym stands for, "buy the {expletive} dip," a trading strategy has typically been successful with respect to the cryptocurrency. The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF will invest in bitcoin futures rather than the underlying cryptocurrency and has annual operating expenses of 0.95%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Fantom's Price Increased More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Fantom’s (CRYPTO: FTM) price rose 8.61% to $2.43. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 16.0% gain, moving from $2.1 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $2.48. The chart below...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The cryptocurrency markets are rallying as the first Bitcoin futures ETF, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:BITO),...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Walmart

Whether you follow analyst price target adjustments or not, their actions do have an impact on an issue's price, especially in the short term. Before Tuesday's open, Goldman Sachs maintained its Buy rating on Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and raised the price target from $184 to $196. The stock also was added to the firm’s Conviction Buy List.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy