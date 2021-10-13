What's Up And What's Next For Micron Technology?

Dollar Tree’s stock (NASDAQ: DLTR), which also owns Family Dollar, specializes in selling $1 items like toys, books, party supplies, and general discount items, increased by 16% in the last five trading days (one week). In comparison, the broader S&P500 index declined marginally over the same period. Last week, the company announced that shoppers will see more goods priced above the retailer’s ubiquitous $1 price point. The market reacted upward to this major strategic change to the company’s merchandising strategy. Having said that, higher prices will also help relieve much of the margin pressure the company is facing due to rising transportation costs and supply chain constraints. The company’s concept store called Dollar Tree.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO