Football (5-1) The Hawks had no struggles Friday visiting Belmond-Klemme (0-6) as Woodward caused to a 45-8 win over the Broncos. Carter Moran continues to be a problem for defenses as he put together 192 yards through the air and five total touchdowns (one rushing). That marks his second game this season with at least five scores, and his fifth multi-touchdown game. Dane Polich and Brody Nardini each pulled in two of those touchdowns and 61 yards. Dustin Harney played a setup role with 98 yards on the ground while Dylan McCaulley ran for 54 yards and a TD.

WOODWARD, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO