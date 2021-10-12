CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain – Ep. 41 – Nadia Holubnyczyj, candidate, Nassau County Legislature

By Skye Ostreicher
politicsny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain – Ep. 41, the show that takes you backstage, behind the scenes of NY’s biggest production: government. If she wins her race in District 8 (Franklin Square, Floral Park, Bellerose, Bellerose Terrace, West Hempstead and portions of Elmont, New Hyde Park and Stewart Manor) Nadia Holubnyczyj will be the first woman to hold the seat, and the first disabled person to serve on the legislature.

