Chicago, IL

In Broad Daylight, Carjackers Steal Man’s Car Right In Front Of His Irving Park Home Of 30 Years

By Jermont Terry
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — After having a gun pointed at his side, the next thing Greg Cihak remembers is handing over his keys as crooks carjacked him right outside of his home of 30 years in Irving Park.

He told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry that he never imagined he would be held up at gunpoint not far from his front door.

“Road rage stuff you hear about on the Edens but not a carjacking no,” Cihak said.

A carjacking crew took this SUV in broad daylight in Albany Park

He was not the only target.

The crew who stole Cihak’s SUV is believed to be the same who took another SUV at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in Albany Park. The two carjackings happened within eight minutes of each other.

“He was actually very calm given the circumstance,” said a neighbor of the Albany Park man. “He was calmer than the rest of the neighborhood.”

The carjacking in daylight leaves many to wonder whether the thieves are thriving on the fear placed in people.

In Cihak’s case, police found his SUV a few miles away with no damage. Tonight, it’s back on the block.

“I don’t know why they would do it,” said Cihak. “Just for fun I suppose.”

There is nothing funny when someone points a gun to your side.

“Who expects to have a gun pointed at them in the middle of the day,” Cihak said. “It shouldn’t be happening)

Yet it did, and it continues to happen across the city.

Police are investigating and there are no suspects in custody.

Comments / 103

Jim Johanson
4d ago

Oh, but they are only children. Wait until the people start SHOOTING these good little children. Enough of This Leniency....TIME TO PUNISH!

Reply(2)
40
cletis hardunkerchud
4d ago

black guys commiting crimes is all over the news and it has been this way forever and they have the audacity to wonder why nobody wants to be around them or why businesses close down in predominantly blacl neighborhoods.. my personal favorite is when they say ((lie:))""if he was black hed get shot"" ((truth:))if he was black and didnt resist arrest he wouldnt get shot!! or ((lie:)). ""a black man would get 20 years in prison"" ((truth:)) ""he got 20 years because he has several felonies and a previous criminal history"" most black people dont wanna hear the truth though! when a black person says the same thing then other blacls call them.uncle tom or sell out or kracka wanna be ect.. and my ultimate favorite is a white man who has worked hard his whole life owns a house has a nice vehicle put his kid through college and is about to retire they call that white privilege but reality it's just being an adult

Reply(3)
29
Ruben77
5d ago

These individuals are worst than the Pandemic👀👀👀 I'm worried about running into 1 of these car jackers than catching covid.

Reply
21
 

