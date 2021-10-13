CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House expected to make announcement on addressing supply chain issues

By Dann Cuellar
 6 days ago

"We don't anticipate seeing any real relief until the end of next year," said Doug Baker with the Food Industry Association.

PHILADELPHIA -- Port delays, COVID-19 outbreaks and worker shortages continue to stifle the flow of products across the region and the country.

As congestion at major ports continues in Los Angeles, Houston and Savannah, Georgia, some companies like Target are chartering smaller ships that are being rerouted to smaller, less busy ports like the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal in Philadelphia.

"We're seeing record volumes," said Sean Mahoney of the Philadelphia Regional Port Authority. "In August, we saw the most containers that the port has ever handled. Over 70,000 containers came in the month of August."

But another challenge is being able to find enough truck drivers to deliver the goods to warehouses. That's why the Philadelphia Regional Port Authority had to clear a 30-acre site to store cargo containers until they can be unloaded.

"We got some work still to do, but we're seeing record volumes, and we're working through it," said Mahoney.

SEE ALSO: Smaller-sized turkeys may be in short supply this Thanksgiving, warns Butterball

These challenges are fueling empty shelves at the grocery store and other retailers.

"The problems are really only getting worse with supply chains," said Adam Kamins of Moody's Analytics.

"That is a big part of the story, that there's not enough dock workers, not enough drivers and there's been a surge in demand for e-commerce in particular," said Kamins.

Action News has learned that President Biden will be meeting with the heads of some major ports on Wednesday to address the issues.

According to the White House, Biden is also planning to meet with the heads of major corporations about how they can ramp up operations to ensure the holiday season is not threatened by these supply chain issues.

Doug Baker, with the Food Industry Association, has some tips to help consumers.

"Don't buy any more than you need, plan out your meals, and again, if you see it while you're in the store now, go ahead and get it. Don't wait until next month," said Baker.

Baker adds that there will be plenty of items in stores, but maybe not exactly what you are used to getting.

When might things get better?

"We don't anticipate seeing any real relief until the end of next year," said Baker.

"There's a lot of price pressure in the economy right now and that probably will continue at least through the end of the year and into next year," said Kamins.

Richard Campbell
5d ago

Just think 2 yrs ago we were experiencing the greatest economy we knew, and now that pudding for brains is the president we get food shortages.

FOXBusiness

White House takes aim at supply chain disruptions; California ports to operate 24/7

WMT WALMART, INC. 138.37 -1.01 -0.72%. UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. 184.06 +2.07 +1.14%. President Biden is expected to host a meeting Wednesday with senior officials and stakeholders to discuss their collective efforts to address the global transportation supply chain bottlenecks, where he is set to announce that the Port of Los Angeles will work as a 24/7 operation to help ease the bottleneck at the Port of Long Beach. Officials said Long Beach has been working 24/7 for the past three weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wrnjradio.com

Gottheimer announces federal action to address supply chain issues, ocean carrier delays, cost increases at port in Newark

NEWARK, NJ (Essex County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) Tuesday announced steps to combat supply chain issues, ocean freight carrier delays, and rising shipping costs hurting North Jersey small businesses, workers, and families, and which will impact the upcoming holiday season. Gottheimer called for action to combat supply chain...
NEWARK, NJ
WDVM 25

What’s the issue with the supply chain?

Stores across the country are struggling to keep items on the shelves. Supply chain issues are making this difficult and workers tell us the logistics for the food industry are the most challenging they’ve ever seen.
ECONOMY
