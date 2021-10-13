Citrus forecast points to difficult season

Florida gas prices are slightly higher than a week ago. The state average of $3.18 per gallon is a half-cent more than this time last week. Although gas prices held relatively steady last week, another increase could be on the way. Crude and gasoline futures prices rose again last week, setting new 2021 highs. The price of U.S. crude increased 4% last week. Friday's settlement of $82.28 per barrel was $3 per barrel more than the week before. Meanwhile gasoline futures prices increased 12 cents on the NYMEX. Wholesale gasoline prices reached a level that - if sustained - could drag the state average above $3.20 per gallon.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO