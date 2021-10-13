CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Local roundup: Helena High girls clinch Western AA regular season title; Capital teams sweep Big Sky

The final week of the high school soccer regular season has arrived and both local teams were in Missoula on Wednesday. Helena High took on Missoula Hellgate and the girls game was a clash of the top two teams in the Western AA. The Bengals scored in the 77th minute to earn a 1-0 victory and stay unbeaten at 11-0-2. Hellgate fell to 10-2-1 but remained in second place in the standings.

