CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Albany, MS

Lady Bulldogs roll past Senatobia, advance to next round

By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ALBANY - The New Albany Lady Bulldogs took out Senatobia in the 4A volleyball playoffs with a 3-0 straight set win on Tuesday. New Albany won by scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-14. "I think overall we played together as a team like it wasn't really this one special person standing out," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "We stepped back and let them make the mistakes then when the ball did come over, we communicated and we didn't freak out.

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Albany, MS
City
Senatobia, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
New Albany, MS
Sports
City
Caledonia, MS
City
Madison, MS
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Madison

Comments / 0

Community Policy