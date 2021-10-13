Lady Bulldogs roll past Senatobia, advance to next round
NEW ALBANY - The New Albany Lady Bulldogs took out Senatobia in the 4A volleyball playoffs with a 3-0 straight set win on Tuesday. New Albany won by scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-14. "I think overall we played together as a team like it wasn't really this one special person standing out," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "We stepped back and let them make the mistakes then when the ball did come over, we communicated and we didn't freak out.www.djournal.com
