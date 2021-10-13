CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You're done!' Officer kicks Black man in head

Watauga Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indianapolis police officer is facing criminal charges after he was caught on camera kicking a man in the head during an arrest. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.

www.wataugademocrat.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Racial Injustice
