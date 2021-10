RUDYARD — Pickford hit the road and picked up a five-set win over Rudyard in conference play on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs won the first set, 25-18, but Pickford won the next two, 25-20 and 25-23. Rudyard forced a fifth set by winning the fourth, 25-16. The Panthers won a close fifth set, 15-13.

The two teams also played Tuesday night’s game for the Road to Recovery at War Memorial Hospital.