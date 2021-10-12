CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The PBRTV Podcast: Remembering Ed King

 7 days ago

In this unique edition of The PBRTV Podcast, we’re featuring Ed King who, along with his wife Wendy, hosted KDKA’s Party Line each weeknight from 1951 to 1971 when Ed King died. A few months ago, Doug McIlavy shared the recordings you will hear from 1968. Naturally, I sat on them until now because this seems a more appropriate time of the year to share them – after all they are Halloween-themed. Included are two listener-submitted stories which Mr. King reads. Then it will include the 1-hour long program written by and starring Ed and produced by Ira Apple. The other voices in the program include Paul Long, Jack Bogut, and Terry McGovern. Finally, you will hear Bill Steinbach with the beginning his “Contact” program*.

Ed King
