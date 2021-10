Many of the PGA Tour's top golfers will be back in action this week when the PGA Tour's 2021 CJ Cup at Summit Club tees off Thursday in Las Vegas. The field of 78 players includes 45 who played last week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin. The likes of Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth also are scheduled to tee up on the Tom Fazio course. Summit Club is filling in as host as the pandemic prevented a return to Nine Bridges in South Korea. Jason Kokrak won last year's event at Shadow Creek, and the plan is for the tournament to move back overseas in 2022. It was played there three times, with Thomas winning it in 2017 and '19 and Brooks Koepka taking the 2018 title.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO