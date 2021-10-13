CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, IA

PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Trojans swim along against Perry, Spencer

swiowanewssource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTIC – Despite coming in third at their own triangular meet, the Atlantic girls’ swimming team still put together some highlights. Lexi Reynolds continued her fine season, picking up a tight win in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:07.91, or 0.13 seconds ahead of Spencer’s Brooklyn Ferguson. The race was basically a two-girl competition, with the next best time coming in at 2:20.83. Reynolds led Ferguson by 1-1/2 seconds after the third lap and had to hold off a strong charge to eke out the win.

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, IA
City
Atlantic, IA
City
Spencer, IA
City
Perry, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Abraham Lincoln

Comments / 0

Community Policy