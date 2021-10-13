PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Trojans swim along against Perry, Spencer
ATLANTIC – Despite coming in third at their own triangular meet, the Atlantic girls’ swimming team still put together some highlights. Lexi Reynolds continued her fine season, picking up a tight win in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:07.91, or 0.13 seconds ahead of Spencer’s Brooklyn Ferguson. The race was basically a two-girl competition, with the next best time coming in at 2:20.83. Reynolds led Ferguson by 1-1/2 seconds after the third lap and had to hold off a strong charge to eke out the win.www.swiowanewssource.com
