Lakers News: 3 Key Things for Lebron Anthony Davis and Westbrook’s Debut as Trio

As the Lakers get closer to the regular season, they need to be planning how all of these new players will be able to collaborate with each other throughout the season. For the Lakers game against the Warriors on Oct. 12, it appears that some big names will be making their debut together, according to Frank Vogel.

Since the Lakers will have James, Davis, and Westbrook out on the court, here are some things that you should look out for.

Will we see players take a supporting role?

The Lakers clearly have some work to do in comparison to other teams because there are many new players that need to find their role. Pay attention to how players are acting during this game. Is there a clear sense of teamwork? Will players take a step back and allow others to be the central focus point? These are important things to be looking out for, especially since it is still preseason, so these players will be using trial and error to find their spot on the court.

How will Russell Westbrook perform?

In his preseason debut, Russell Westbrook was criticized for how he played. Many were concerned that there were too many turnovers from Westbrook. He quickly talked about how it is not an issue and how he is not worried about it. With that said, now that these three players will be having to share the court, how will this affect Westbrook? LeBron James also talked about how it only matters what happens during practice, so will we see that practice pay off during this game?

Will there be conflict?

With all of these stars out on the court, there could be a chance for egos to clash. These players all know their own potential and it could find a way to wreck their momentum. Many know LeBron James and Anthony Davis were the two stars on the court over the past two seasons, but with Russell Westbrook being in the picture, there could be confusion on the court.

Overall, this game has been what most people have been waiting for, so it will be interesting to watch. This is just a preview of what the Laker's first regular-season game could look like.