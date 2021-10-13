CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five things: LRT beefs will headline meaty council meeting Wednesday

By Jon Willing
Cover picture for the articleLRT drama will steal the spotlight from several major files that will be in front of city council on Wednesday, but there’s no bigger project in the City of Ottawa than the multibillion-dollar O-Train program. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article...

Owen Sound rejects plan to charge non-residents to park at city facilities

City council has closed the door on the idea of charging out-of-town visitors to park at certain city facilities, including Harrison Park and Kelso Beach. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. In a 6-3 recorded vote Monday night, council rejected a staff recommendation...
Benson City Council to Meet

The Benson City Council will meet 5:30 p.m. tonight (Monday) at Benson City Hall. On the agenda: an Armory grant update; consider accepting an engineering proposal for 2022 road projects; and consider Missouri River Energy Services maintenance and operation agreement extension.
LFP Council meetings Thursday

At their 6pm work session on Thursday, October 14, 2021, the Lake Forest Park city council will discuss the American Rescue Plan Act with City Administrator Philip Hill. At their regular meeting at 7pm, the agenda includes a number of resolutions:. Resolution 1812/Authorizing Mayor to Sign a Renewal of the...
Council Candidates Debate Wednesday, 7pm

The League of Women Voters for Rye, Rye Brook and Port Chester will be conducting a candidate forum for the Rye City Council this Wednesday, October 13th from 7:00pm to 9:15pm. There will be two forums (note – the links by each candidate’s name will take you to our MyRye.com...
Five vie for council seat

Interviews will be held Wednesday to replace Greene. The Lake City Council will have options for filling its vacant council seat. Prior to Thursday’s 5 p.m. deadline to submit letters of interest, five people applied for the District 14 position…
Sheldon Council To Set Hearing For Sale Of BuddZ’s Property At Wednesday Meeting

Sheldon, Iowa — During their regular meeting this Wednesday, October 20th, the Sheldon City Council is expected to set a date and time for a public hearing on the sale of the property along Park Street that formerly was home to the Rec Bowl & BuddZ’s. Those businesses were destroyed in an arson fire a few years ago and the property was recently acquired by the City.
Elida Council of the Whole to meet

ELIDA — The Village of Elida will hold a Council of the Whole meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Elida Village Hall, 406 E. Main St. in Elida. The council will discuss addendum for the wastewater treatment plant.
Councillors updated on water and wastewater systems

BLUEWATER – An overview of the status of the municipality’s water and wastewater systems was presented to council during the Oct. 4 regular council meeting. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The presentation was made by Renee Hornick of the Ontario Clean Water...
Congressman to meet with North Attleboro council Wednesday night

NORTH ATTLEBORO — U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss will brief town council members on pending legislation Wednesday night at town hall. Auchincloss, D-Newton, is scheduled to discuss federal funding measures and other issues on Capitol Hill when the council holds its regular meeting, delayed by the Monday holiday. It will be...
COVID In Denver: City Council Moves Forward With $400 Bonuses For Vaccinated Employees

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council is moving forward with a proposal to give $400 bonuses to city employees who received the COVID-19 vaccine. The council still needs to approve the measure at their next meeting. If the council does approve it, vaccinated employees could see the bonus on their Nov. 26 paychecks. (credit: Getty Images) As of Oct. 1, 98.7% of city and county employees had complied with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. There are 653 employees who received exemptions for religious or medical reasons. Fourteen more are under review. “Those employees are still eligible for the program, but they have...
Letter to the Editor: re: NDP MP Brian Masse

I noted with interest the statement Windsor West MP Brian Masse, NDP Critic for the Great Lakes, issued about his visit to South Bruce on October 13, 2021. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. MP Masse reiterated the need to speak with local...
Glasgow bin workers to hold strike during Cop26 summit

Cleaning and refuse staff in Glasgow have confirmed that they will strike for a week during the Cop26 summit next month. Members of the GMB Union announced that strike action would begin from 1 November - the first full day of the summit - after the union gave the local authority Cosla until Monday to table a better pay offer. Glasgow City Council has urged the workers to reconsider the move which will cause disruption during a “busy and difficult time”. Cosla said it would continue negotiations with the union.Around 1,500 Glasgow City Council staff in refuse, cleaning, school janitorial...
Revere Beach Parking Meters Removed

REVERE (CBS) – One by one workers pulled out the parking meter kiosks, just months after the Department of Conservation and Recreation put them in along Revere Beach. The I-Team uncovered what many residents said was an unfair process, claiming the state’s decision to charge for parking during the pandemic lacked transparency and provided little notice to the community which was hit hard by COVID. Anger over DCR’s metered parking program triggered protests and days after our I-Team investigation, DCR agreed to give up some parking spaces for residents. But the outrage and our investigation continued. Just weeks ago, the legislature stepped in and passed a bill that requires DCR to get city or town council approval before charging for parking on state roads. The bill, which Governor Charlie Baker tried and failed to veto, became effective immediately and prevented the state from continuing to charge for parking. The DCR said this was a planned seasonal removal and has nothing to do with the legislation, which DCR says it is continuing to review.
Windsor area MP visits South Bruce for borehole tour, comments on divided community

On Wednesday, October 13, Windsor West MP, NDP Great Lakes critic and Vie-chair of the Canada United Inter-Parliamentary Group, Brian Masse, visited South Bruce to tour the potential sites and meet residents concerned with the proposed DGR. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
Four new local cases of COVID-19 reported Friday as capacity limits rise

Owen Sound has lifted pandemic-related spectator capacity limits at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre and Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre, while announcing plans to restart its indoor Bayshore walking program Nov. 1. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Meanwhile,...
Flato planning to build 830-unit subdivision in Owen Sound

Flato Developments – the company behind large-scale residential builds in Dundalk – is planning to construct an 830-unit subdivision, with single-family homes, townhouses, rental apartments, parks and trails, across from Georgian College in Owen Sound. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article...
South Bruce engagement indicates appetite for referendum on DGR

Community feedback on how to measure willingness to house a nuclear storage facility in South Bruce has shown that the majority of respondents would prefer a public referendum. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. On Thursday Katrina McCullough of the...
