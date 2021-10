A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident Tuesday in Opelousas. Police say that on October 5, 2021, at about 10:45 am officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 Block of Sapphire Street. Upon arrival, they say it was determined that a disturbance had occurred between at least two men in the area that resulted in one of the men, identified as 19 year old Treshawn L. Thomas, allegedly firing several rounds in the direction of a person he was arguing with and at least two other bystanders.

