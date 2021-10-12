CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Center boys soccer: Huge win over Mounds View to close regular season

By Anthony Iozzo Sports editor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark Center boys soccer plays in the 5AAA section this season with the Minnesota State High School League going to three classes for the state tournament. The Pirates (11-4-1 overall) will be in the same section as Champlin Park (12-1), Maple Grove (14-0), Irondale (3-9-2), Spring Lake Park (5-11), Osseo (4-6-6), Roseville (5-7-1) and Mounds View (10-5), which Park Center had the task of playing Oct. 9.

