NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A week after hundreds of University of Delaware students protested following the violent attack of a female student, the university came together Tuesday night to talk about their safety and moving forward. Faculty, staff and students partnered together to address gender-based violence on campus following the violent attack of a student. Campus safety concerns sparked a conversation at the University of Delaware. Students fought for change after they learned about a fellow classmate who police say was brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend. “It’s important that we discuss gender-based violence on campus, especially with everything that’s happening,” sophomore Diane Myers said. Investigators...

NEWARK, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO