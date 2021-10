by Robbie Owens | CBS 11 ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite White House plans to clear the backlog of container ships idling at the nation’s ports, many North Texas retailers fear the supply chain fix won’t come fast enough. “Christmas for our country is just huge! I mean, this is the quarter whether people either make it or break it, for the vast majority of businesses,” says David Hanson, owner of Decorator’s Warehouse in Arlington. “I think there will be an awful lot of businesses that will not be here first quarter, second quarter next year. You just can’t make it if...

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO