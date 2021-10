Kylie VanDong figured she’d have to prove she belonged at some point. She got her opportunity early on in her high school football career. After flag football originally got her involved in the sport, VanDong stuck with it through the end of middle school and beginning of high school even as she saw her male counterparts get exponentially bigger. Standing at 5-foot-1, she doesn’t exactly have the look of a football player. But she comes from a family passionate about the sport, and she fell in love with it too.

FALL CREEK, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO