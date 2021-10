After a one-year pandemic hiatus, the 29th annual Stocker Cup is set to tee off at The Preserve Golf Club in Carmel, Calif. Two-time Stocker Cup champion, Joseph Deraney, of Belden, Miss., will return to defend his title, as will another two-time winner and 2018 Champion, John Sawin of Pebble Beach. The field also includes 2019 runner-up Tug Maude, who just weeks ago fired 63 in the final round to win the Pennsylvania Mid-Amateur title. Jason Anthony (Fairfield, Calif.) is returning fresh off a run to the semi-finals at the Crump Cup at Pine Valley. Anthony finished T6 in the 2019 Stocker Cup.

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO