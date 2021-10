Carthage ISD has opened a community survey and is asking Carthage ISD parents, faculty and residents to fill it out to help in their current superintendent search. “One component of the search process is to solicit input from staff, parents and community members,” the district said. “Your input is requested and can be submitted via the web based survey... the survey not only asks for professional and personal characteristics for the next Superintendent, but also inquires as to what are the strengths of CISD (what’s good) and what concerns or challenges face CISD (what needs attention).”

CARTHAGE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO