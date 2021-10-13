Wright announces retirement

Superintendent Paula Wright speaking to the Oskaloosa High School Class of 2021 on Sunday, May 23. In this May 23, 2021 file photo, Superintendent Paula Wright speaks to the Oskaloosa High School graduating class of 2021. On Tuesday, Wright announced she will be stepping away at the end of the school year, citing personal reasons with her family’s health. Oskaloosa Herald file photo

OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa Community School District Superintendent Paula Wright will be leaving the district at the end of the school year.

Wright started with the district in 2018 after serving 11 years as Superintendent with Chariton Schools. She received a one-year contract extension in June 2021, but ultimately made the decision to retire in order to allow herself more time with family amid family health concerns.

Her retirement is effective June 30, 2022.

“Together we have accomplished some amazing things in a very short amount of time and I am forever grateful to have served as the superintendent of Oskaloosa,” Wright said during an emotional announcement at the meeting. “The whole concept of retirement is foreign to me, but lately I have thought a lot about it and have determined that it is the right time for the district and it is the right time for me personally.”

The board will have several months to conduct a search for a new superintendent. In upcoming months, members will discuss working with hiring firms to find the right candidate.

“I will continue to give all that I have to Oskaloosa School District during the rest of the 2021-22 school year and I will work with administration and the board and my replacement to ensure a smooth transition,” Wright ended.