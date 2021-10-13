CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oskaloosa, IA

Wright announces retirement

By SHANNON RABOTSKI Staff Writer
Oskaloosa Herald
Oskaloosa Herald
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rz7bN_0cPSnB5W00
Superintendent  Paula Wright speaking to the Oskaloosa High School Class of 2021 on Sunday, May 23.  In this May 23, 2021 file photo, Superintendent Paula Wright speaks to the Oskaloosa High School graduating class of 2021. On Tuesday, Wright announced she will be stepping away at the end of the school year, citing personal reasons with her family’s health. Oskaloosa Herald file photo

OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa Community School District Superintendent Paula Wright will be leaving the district at the end of the school year.

Wright started with the district in 2018 after serving 11 years as Superintendent with Chariton Schools. She received a one-year contract extension in June 2021, but ultimately made the decision to retire in order to allow herself more time with family amid family health concerns.

Her retirement is effective June 30, 2022.

“Together we have accomplished some amazing things in a very short amount of time and I am forever grateful to have served as the superintendent of Oskaloosa,” Wright said during an emotional announcement at the meeting. “The whole concept of retirement is foreign to me, but lately I have thought a lot about it and have determined that it is the right time for the district and it is the right time for me personally.”

The board will have several months to conduct a search for a new superintendent. In upcoming months, members will discuss working with hiring firms to find the right candidate.

“I will continue to give all that I have to Oskaloosa School District during the rest of the 2021-22 school year and I will work with administration and the board and my replacement to ensure a smooth transition,” Wright ended.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Education
City
Oskaloosa, IA
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
MILITARY
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Chariton Schools#Oskaloosa School District
Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa, IA
438
Followers
88
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Oskaloosa Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy