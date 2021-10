When the announcement was made that the American Football League would merge with the NFL on June 8, 1966, the 16-team NFL needed to balance itself with the AFL by sending three NFL franchises to the newly formed 10-team American League Conference. At a special owners meeting in 1969, Commissioner Pete Rozelle locked the doors and told owners in attendance that nobody would be allowed to leave until three teams agreed to move to the new conference.

