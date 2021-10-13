Candidates discuss issues during Anacortes Chamber forum
Candidates for several local offices talked about everything from housing affordability to bringing business to Anacortes during a Chamber of Commerce-led forum last week. Mayoral candidates Matt Miller and Ryan Walters, both of whom currently serve on the City Council, talked about the $1.4 million the city spent on consultants for work at the former contaminated water treatment plant, which must still be cleaned up.www.goskagit.com
Comments / 0