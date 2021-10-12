NFL: Jon Gruden Resigns As Head Coach Of The Las Vegas Raiders Amid An "Email Storm" That Was Recently Uncovered And Found To Be Racist And Offensive
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has stepped down from his post following emails containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. Emails acquired by The New York Times show that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others throughout the league.ourcommunitynow.com
