Temporary rules for Short Term Rentals have been set in Santa Rosa. The City Council approved the regulations at this week’s meeting, stopping short of issuing a temporary moratorium on Short Term Rentals all together. The regulations set capacity and noise limits as well as fire safety rules and party restrictions. It also sets rules on who can own Short Term Rentals and how many, as well as requiring a $1,200 annual operating permit. This ordinance is likely to remain in effect for six months while city officials work on crafting permanent rules.

