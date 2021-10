Among the 10 teams that are competing this weekend, three are making their season debuts, beginning with men's hockey on Friday at 7pm against Bowling Green at the Houston Field House. The same two teams face one another on Saturday. Also kicking off their regular seasons are the swimming & diving teams with both the women and the men headed to Rochester to face RIT in dual meets. Joining men's hockey at home on this virtual Reunion & Homecoming Weekend are field hockey (2 games), men's soccer, football and women's hockey. Below is a summary of the contests and the links needed to follow them, when applicable.

