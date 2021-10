NEW YORK—Columbia University Campbell Family Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Peter Pilling announced today that Joanne Schickerling has been named Interim Head Men's and Women's Squash Coach ahead of the 2021-22 season. Schickerling has coached at Columbia for eight years, having arrived in fall 2013 as an assistant coach. She was previously promoted to associate head coach of men's and women's squash in the summer of 2017. Schickerling takes over leadership of the men's and women's squash program following Jacques Swanepoel's departure from Columbia last month. Swanepoel was the first and only head coach in varsity squash history at Columbia.

