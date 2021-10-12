Interchange – Prisonscape: The View from Any Window

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Once again, the 412 is getting recognized nationwide. According to a study from Livability, Pittsburgh finds itself named 45th in its top 100 places to live in the United States. The writer recalled realizing that Pittsburgh had reinvented itself as a hub of medicine and technology when they saw an ad that read: “Own a home, work in tech, move to Pittsburgh.” The ad was in San Francisco. Duolingo was responsible for the advertisement and their hub is right here in Pittsburgh. “Those who migrate here from coastal cities don’t have to sacrifice big-city amenities,” the study read. “Pittsburgh has professional sports teams, a thriving arts and culture scene, breweries for all types of beer lovers, and top-notch universities.” Livability uses factors such as demographics, economy, education, health, housing, and other factors to determine a score. The full review of Pittsburgh and where other cities landed can be found at this link.

