Anacortes, WA

Election 2021: Fidalgo Pool & Fitness election issue is replacing M&O levy

By Briana Alzola
Skagit Valley Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest issue for the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center in the Nov. 2 election is passing the maintenance and operations levy to continue funding operations. The question of who will be sitting on the pool’s Board of Commissioners has become less of an issue. Only one race was contested — against incumbent pool commission member Christine Mathes. The challenger, James Mitchell, told the Anacortes American on Tuesday that he is withdrawing.

www.goskagit.com

