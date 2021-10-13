CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

City welcomes new fire chief

By Daily Journal
 6 days ago
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Mayor Bill Bayless swears in Trey Goodwin as Hamlet’s new fire chief.
Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Police Chief Dennis Brown, right, recognizes Anthony Zeppetella for his promotion to sergeant at the City Council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday.

HAMLET — Trey Goodwin took his oath of office Tuesday as he takes over as chief of the Hamlet Fire Department following the retirement of former Chief Calvin White this summer.

Goodwin started his fire fighting career with the East Rockingham Fire Department when he was 15 years old. He joined the Hamlet Fire Department in 1996, and has since moved up from volunteer to fireman, engineer, lieutenant, captain, to deputy chief under White in 2018, and now chief.

He said that he has wanted this role for long time.

“I was hoping one day — so I just kept trying to work my way up,” Goodwin said in an interview after his swearing in. “I appreciate the city council and the city manager having the confidence in me.”

Goodwin said he doesn’t intend to make any major changes to the way White operated the department, rather continue their successes.

“[White] has done some great things and we’re just going to try to take that and move forward, progress,” Goodwin said.

Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen said it made him feel “really old” to see Goodwin rising to this position, having known him when he started as a teenager. Each council member welcomed him to the position.

“Please note that the city council is behind you,” said Mayor Bill Bayless.

Police Chief Dennis Brown recognized Anthony Zeppetella for his promotion to sergeant. Zeppetella began with the department as a corporal, was promoted to detective and now sergeant over the investigative section.

“He’s done a fantastic job for us,” Brown said. “We’ve had some positive feedback, I hope you’ve heard that too … I think he has a bright future in the City of Hamlet.”

Brown also announced the hiring of Chance Capel as the city’s new animal control officer to address an uptick in stray dog calls. He can be reached at [email protected] or 910-582-2551 or by calling city hall or 9-1-1.

The city has also hired Shawn Gagnon to serve as ordinance detective, charging him with addressing quality of life complaints by residents as they relate to ordinance violations for things like noise, illegally parked cars, eyesores, trash, and others. He can be reached at [email protected] or 910-206-7939, or by calling city hall.

