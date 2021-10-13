CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Fire forces evacuations and shuts down portion of California highway

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of firefighters are battling a brush fire that sparked west of Santa Barbara, forced evacuations and shut down a portion of Highway 101, CBS Los Angeles reports. The blaze broke out before 2:30 p.m. Monday amid powerful winds near Alisal Lake in the Santa Ynez Mountains. It was burning in dense chaparral, brush and grass.

www.wsgw.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsgw.com

Alisal Fire prompts evacuations, power shutoffs and wind advisories

Evacuation orders due to the Alisal Fire are still in effect as the 14,500-acre blaze continues to burn in Santa Barbara County. And officials are concerned that strong winds, which prompted a wind advisory for the area Wednesday, may stoke the fire’s flames. “This fire is a reminder that as...
ENVIRONMENT
Marin Independent Journal

Vegetation fire near Fairfax shuts down boulevard

A vegetation fire outside Fairfax shut down a section of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in both directions Monday afternoon, fire officials said. The blaze was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Monday on the west side of White’s Hill, the Marin County Fire Department said. The boulevard was closed from San Geronimo Valley Drive to Baywood Canyon Road.
FAIRFAX, CA
610KONA

Suspicious Vehicle Fire Forces Kennewick Apartment Evacuation

(Kennwick, WA) — Kennewick police are investigating a vehicle fire that forced the evacuation of a nearby apartment late Tuesday night. Responders arrived at the 400 block of N Arthur Street shortly after 11pm to a call of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters put out the flames, but police are looking at it as a suspicious fire.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
valleynewslive.com

Fire in Itasca State Park forcing evacuations

CLEARWATER COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A fire in a remote section of Itasca State Park is forcing evacuations and prompting a major response from firefighters. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it learned of the fire on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the end of Bohall trail near Bohall Lake.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Journal Inquirer

Truck fire shuts down I-84

VERNON — A truck fire on Interstate 84 caused eastbound traffic to shut down early this morning, Fire Chief Steven Eppler said. The fire was caused by an accident in which one tractor-trailer sideswiped another, Eppler said. He said the fuel tank of the truck that was hit ruptured. Eppler...
VERNON, CT
FOX West Texas

Electrical fire forces Shannon Clinic Beauregard evacuation

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At approximately 1 p.m. Monday, a small fire in the basement of Shannon Clinic Beauregard forced the building to be evacuated. "There was a small electrical fire in the basement of Shannon Clinic Beauregard," Shannon Administrative Director of Marketing Lyndy Stone stated in an email to Fox West Texas. "Patients were quickly evacuated and no one was injured. Firefighters were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire."
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Ynez Mountains#Las Cruces#Brush Fire#Cbs Los Angeles#The U S Forest Service#Circle Bar B Ranch
Monroe Evening News

LaSalle house fire forces family to evacuate

LASALLE TOWNSHIP -- Volunteer firefighters from LaSalle and Monroe townships put out a fire at a home in LaSalle Township Sunday night that forced a family to evacuate. The fire occurred about 9 p.m. Sunday in the older two-story farm house off Wood Rd. between Strasburg and Minx Rds., said LaSalle Fire Chief Randy Howe.
MONROE, MI
Journal & Topics

Fryer Fire Shuts Down Palatine Burger King

Burger King at 75 W. Northwest Hwy. in Palatine is expected to reopen this weekend after a fire Wednesday morning, Oct. 6 at the local restaurant. Fire crews at 10:07 a.m. responded to the fire report within four minutes and said smoke was coming from the roofline of the commercial structure. Initial responding crews met with the employees who reported a fire in the kitchen. The initial fire crew quickly investigated and.
PALATINE, IL
cbslocal.com

Dust Storms Shut Down Portions Of Routes 14, 138 In Lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Several roads in the Antelope Valley have been shut down Monday due to dust storms that have dropped visibility to nearly zero in the area. Route 14 was shut down about 10 a.m. from Avenue A to Avenue I, while Route 138 was closed from 110th St. to 180th street, both in Lancaster. According to Caltrans, delays should be expected.
LANCASTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

Crews work to contain fire at apartment complex in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are working to contain a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in downtown San Jose Sunday afternoon, authorities said. San Jose firefighters responded to calls about the fire reported at 5th street and St. John street. When crews first arrived they found the fire showing from the second floor […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS LA

LA Firefighters Respond To Fire At Suspected Marijuana Grow Operation In Canoga Park

CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Firefighters and paramedics have responded to reports of a structure fire at a one-story commercial building on Monday afternoon. Early reports maintained that the 50 foot-by-100 foot building was home to a marijuana growth operation. Since then, it has been suggested by a neighboring business that it is in fact a CBD extraction business. It took nearly 150 firefighters from various stations around Los Angeles to combat the fire, however they were able to extinguish the threat within just 75 minutes. Nearby vehicles and civilians were threatened by the fire and explosions within the building. Three adult...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Cooler Weather Helps Firefighters Battling Alisal, KNP Complex Fires

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — Cooler weather and some rainfall is helping firefighters in their battle to contain several wildfires across the state. One of the most recent to erupt was the Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County. The wind-whipped fire erupted a week ago and quickly shut down the 101 Freeway in the area. Fire officials say the Alisal Fire – which has scorched 17,254 acres — is now 80% contained, thanks in part to noticeably cooler conditions and increasing humidity in the area. #AlisalFire info map for Mon, Oct. 18, 2021: • Acreage: 17,254 • Containment: 80% (see black lines on map)•...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Flames Rip Through Mountain View Strip Mall; Force Evacuation Of Nearby Hotel

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A fire erupted in a Mountain View strip mall, sending smoke and flames billowing into the sky and forcing firefighters to evacuate a nearby hotel. Mountain View fire officials said reports of smoke coming from the back of the single-story strip mall at 903 E El Camino Real began coming in around 9:56 p.m. Monday. Crews were quickly dispatched to the scene and were greeted by the mall’s occupants streaming out of the structure and flames and smoke visible on the roof. A second alarm was quickly called in. The southbound lane of traffic on El Camino Real was closed and the nearby hotel was evacuated. Four Chief officers, five engines, three trucks, one rescue and one squad eventually battled the blaze from both the ground and also from 100-foot ladder trucks. The fire was extinguished with no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The hotel occupants returned to their rooms which were not affected. The estimated damage to the contents and structure was estimated to be $500,000. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
WRAL News

N.C. Highway 42 shut down after tree falls on power lines

Clayton, N.C. — Several customers were without power on Saturday afternoon as crews worked to move a large tree from a power line in Clayton. North Carolina Highway 42 West was shut down between Government Road and Anna Drive, and numerous intersections in the area were without traffic lights. The...
CLAYTON, NC
wpde.com

Wreck shuts down part of Highway 17 in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Drivers in Georgetown County may have seen traffic delays Tuesday morning. Crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck just north of Georgetown on the U.S. 17 bridge over the Waccamaw River, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. Traffic resumed normal flow around 10:40 a.m. following...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
lawofficer.com

Four people shot at vigil in Southern California

WHITTIER, Calif. — A shooting erupted during a solemn moment and at least four people were wounded, three critical, after a gunman opened fire at a crowd of people attending a vigil in Whittier Friday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The shooting took place about around 11...
WHITTIER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy