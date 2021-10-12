CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Scream' Trailer: Ghostface Returns To Stalk New And Old Prey In Franchise Horror Sequel

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe killer is inside the house! And he knows how to use smartphone apps! Horror was very different when Scream first debuted in 1996 at the height of the teen comedy craze. It offered hot young stars deconstructing the slasher genre for laughs and killer effect, and the meta-commentary ran until the well ran completely dry with 2011’s forgettable Scream 4. And now eleven years later the franchise is going back to its roots both in substance and title, at a time when the landscape has been dominated by atmospheric A24 horrors like Midsommar, The Witch, and more.

