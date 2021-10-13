Brevard County School Board considers changes to public comment after long, rowdy meetings
MELBOURNE, Fla. - After a number of long and rowdy meetings, the Brevard County School Board is considering new rules when it comes to public comment and conduct. While some protesters set up outside the building Tuesday, it was a drama-free meeting. But, that hasn’t always been the case recently. Previous meetings have led to arrests and arguments largely over mask mandates.www.fox35orlando.com
Comments / 0