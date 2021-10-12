Concord's Moore recognized by DC Touchdown Club

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senior defensive back Elijah Moore of the Concord University football team has been named to the DC Touchdown Club Washington Metro College Football Player of the Week Honor Roll.

Moore was one of seven players named to the honor roll this week as Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams was voted as the DC Touchdown Club Washington Metro College Football Player of the Week after leading the Sooners to a comeback win over Texas in the Red River Showdown.

Moore landed a spot on the honor roll after blocking two kicks against West Liberty in a 20-16 win Saturday. The Leesburg, Virginia native added three tackles and a pass break-up as his second blocked kick went for two points after a failed point after try by WLU.

The DC Touchdown Club honors achievements by high school players and college players—natives of the area—throughout the year. and the Club is operated by the Military Bowl Foundation.

Moore grew up 40 miles outside of Washington, D.C. and attended Tuscarora High School.

Concord travels to Charleston 12 noon Saturday.