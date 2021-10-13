Georgia injury update: Hard-hitting Tykee Smith return adds edge to No. 1 defense

ATHENS — Georgia’s top-ranked defense is on the verge of getting even better with former West Virginia All-American Tykee Smith getting closer to 100 percent. Smith, who had foot surgery in August, made his Georgia debut in the 34-10 win over Auburn last Saturday. He recorded three tackles in the limited time he spent at the “star” position in the secondary and on the kickoff team for a UGA team that leads the country in total defense, scoring defense and pass efficiency defense.