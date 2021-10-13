CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia injury update: Hard-hitting Tykee Smith return adds edge to No. 1 defense

By Mike Griffith,
dawgnation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS — Georgia’s top-ranked defense is on the verge of getting even better with former West Virginia All-American Tykee Smith getting closer to 100 percent. Smith, who had foot surgery in August, made his Georgia debut in the 34-10 win over Auburn last Saturday. He recorded three tackles in the limited time he spent at the “star” position in the secondary and on the kickoff team for a UGA team that leads the country in total defense, scoring defense and pass efficiency defense.

www.dawgnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal grand jury indicts Nebraska GOP lawmaker

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) for allegedly concealing information and making false statements to authorities investigating illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign. Fortenberry has been charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels

Comments / 0

Community Policy