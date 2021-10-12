Graham's Surface posts top 10 individual finish at state golf tournament

LAUREL FORK, Va. — Graham senior golfer Brayden Surface finished in the top ten among individual golfers competing in Tuesday’s Class 2 State Golf Championship held at Olde Mill Golf Resort.

Surface, who finished as Region 2D champion two weeks ago, turned in an 81 in the state championship tournament to finished tied at 7th with Dylan Bond of Floyd County.

Dylan Olinger of Bruton won the individual state title with a 72 chased by McKenzie Weddle of Floyd County, who trailed him by a stroke.

Floyd County won the Class 2 team title with a collective score of 326. The total included a 78 from Buffalo golfer Rhyne Bond and a 94 from Cory Powers. Patrick County finished state runner-up with a 355.

The G-Men finished seventh in the team standings in seventh place with 366. In addition to Surface’s score, teammate Ben Morgan fired an 86 (T17th), Joe Tyson turned in a 96 (T35th) and Chase Brown shot 103 (T49th).

Graham finished second as a team in the Region D tournament, clinching the trip to the state for the entire squad. Region 2D team champion Gate City finished fourth overall with 366. Individually, Blue Devils ace Ethan Disher finished in a tie for fifth with Patrick County’s David Smith after both turned in an 80.

High School Soccer

Mercer Christian Academy 5,

Oak Hill Academy 2

PRINCETON — Landon Murnahan scored four goals and an assist and Mercer Christian Academy rolled to a 5-2 victory over visiting Oak Hill Academy on Tuesday night.

MJ Patton had a goal and an assist for the Cavaliers (8-5).

Shaye Basham had an assist for MCA, which begins WVCAT tournament play on Friday. The Cavs will face Cross Lanes Christian in their opening round match at 2:30 p.m.