William James Diaz, 19 of Belcourt and Fort Totten ND passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Belcourt ND as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. The Wake for Willy will be on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Fort Totten Wellness Center beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7:00 p.m. The procession to Fort Totten will leave on Friday at 4:00 p.m. from City Plaza, Devils Lake.