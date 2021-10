It’s another episode of the SLC Dunk Podcast and the Hoops Nerd Show!. On this episode I talk about how Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gobert played a great game against the reigning NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks look like real contenders again and Giannis Antetokounmpo might be in MVP form once again. He’s going to have another monster year. Jrue Holiday looks nice and we know that Khris Middleton can light it up. It’s an impressive roster that should contend again this year.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO