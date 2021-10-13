Letter to the editor: Lisa Webster is my choice for school board
As a former member of the Summit School District Board of Education, I was fortunate to work with Lisa Webster in her first term as a member of the school board. I know her to be an outstanding, intelligent and energetic person who is dedicated to our community and its schools. She is a strong supporter of equity in education and an advocate for promoting new opportunities for students who have been traditionally underserved.www.summitdaily.com
