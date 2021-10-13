CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Letter to the editor: Lisa Webster is my choice for school board

By Marilyn Taylor Dillon
Summit Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a former member of the Summit School District Board of Education, I was fortunate to work with Lisa Webster in her first term as a member of the school board. I know her to be an outstanding, intelligent and energetic person who is dedicated to our community and its schools. She is a strong supporter of equity in education and an advocate for promoting new opportunities for students who have been traditionally underserved.

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Kate Hudnut will support students and parents in equitable ways

It is my great pleasure to write this letter to show my support for Kate Hudnut for the Summit School District Board of Education. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Hudnut over the years when she was part of the board for the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and later became my peer when she ran programs such as Adopt an Angel and Summit Thrift & Treasure.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Lisa Webster: Focusing on students, staff and community

I am a proud product of public education. At an early age, my parents instilled in me the understanding that my most important job was getting a good education. I continue to believe in this system of caring, creative and competent educators, support staff and educational leaders entrusted to develop our most raw and precious human resource: our kids.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Vote Johanna Kugler to the board of education

Johanna Kugler is great for our community and for our kids. She brought her experience and insight to the Summit School District Board of Education when appointed last summer, and she gets my vote for the upcoming term. With a master’s in administrative leadership and policies studies with an emphasis in early childhood education, she brings knowledge and expertise both in the classroom and administratively. As a Summit County resident of 14 years who has three children in the district, Kugler knows our schools and community.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Board of Supes distinguishes itself again

At their Sept. 28th meeting the board of supervisors voted down the requirement that county healthcare workers be vaccinated against the coronavirus. I’m hoping the board members will take the next logical step in protecting our individual rights by rejecting state laws that require drivers’ licenses in order to drive on public roadways. Surely there is no greater violation of our personal freedom than this requirement. We have a God-given right to drive without licenses. I think it’s even in the constitution.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Wicked Local

Letter to the editor: Vote Riley for re-election to Board of Selectmen

As a veteran and Saugus resident, I would like to ask for your vote for Corinne Riley for reelection to the Saugus Board of Selectmen. Not only has Corinne been firmly engaged in the politics of the town, she has also stepped up and assumed a lion’s share of responsibility in her support of the Saugus Veteran’s Council. She attends the meetings of the Council on a regular basis and has taken on the responsibility of numerous programs and functions of the Council.
SAUGUS, MA
Seacoast Online

Portsmouth School Board candidate: Lisa Rapaport

This is one in a series of candidate questionnaires with local candidates being published leading up to the Nov. 2 elections. Education: Bachelor of arts in English and political science, University at Buffalo. Master of arts in photojournalism, University of California at Berkeley. Civic experience: Little Harbour PTA, school board...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: It’s time for change. I’m voting for the kids!

As a retired business executive with an engineering degree from the Colorado School of Mines and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, I know the importance of a strong academic education. I’ve hired hundreds of individuals during my career, and those with strong academic backgrounds always seem to succeed over their peers. Unfortunately, more and more of the positions I filled were being filled by foreign graduates as our education system was and is falling behind. We seem to have lost our way, and academic achievement is no longer the No. 1 concern. Grades have become irrelevant, and politics has taken priority over reading, writing and arithmetic.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Representatives
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Follow Education Association’s recommendation when voting

If these past couple of years of pandemic and racial reckoning have shown Summit County anything, it is the imperative for our institutions to evolve and support a more resilient, more equitable future. With the November election, voters have the opportunity to accelerate existing efforts at Summit School District by choosing applicants who bring much-needed diversity and expertise to the board.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Dayton Daily News

Bellbrook voters have choices in school board races

Voters in the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school district will cast ballots in two separate school board races in the upcoming election. In the larger race, six candidates are running for three seats. Appointed incumbents Audra Dorn and Mike Kinsey, plus challengers Heidi Anderson and Keith St. Pierre are named on the ballot, while Joshua Pressnell and Katharine Kipling are write-in candidates. The three winners will serve four-year terms.
BELLBROOK, OH
Summit Daily News

Q&A: Summit school board 4-year candidates discuss their views on COVID-19 policies, the workforce shortage and hiring a new superintendent

How will you address falling test scores and parent concerns that academics aren’t a priority?. My role as a school board member would be to listen to the challenges and concerns of the student and parent communities, build and examine a nuanced set of data and receive feedback from the teachers about what they would change to improve student experiences so that our kids could achieve to their fullest potential.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: 4 For The Kids slate will get students caught up

My husband and I were both born and raised in Summit County and are products of Summit’s public schools. We now have two sons attending Summit School District schools. Last year, due to the pandemic, parents were forced to participate in their children’s education in new ways. I, like many others, tuned in to the school board meetings for the first time. What I saw there I didn’t really like. The hiring and firing of Dr. Marion Smith and the board members that voted unanimously on a policy that hundreds of parents and community members were strongly opposed to are just a couple of examples. I now understand how important and powerful the school board is.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Letter to the Editor: The Lee County School Board’s Equity and Diversity Advisory Committee must be immediately dissolved

The Lee County School Board’s Equity and Diversity Advisory Committee must be immediately dissolved. For some time now, this school board committee has been in operation but has been put in place not to help children in our schools, but rather to influence them with communist propaganda. Much like our political system, our local school board also has been influenced by money and politics via billionaire, George Soros, and his groups. Soros is a well-known funder in destabilizing democratic or those nations which use free-market economies. Today, Soros and his organizations have a grip on our local school board which agrees with the illegitimate use of so-called “Critical Race Theory”, “Black Lives Matter”, “political correctness” and other socially destabilizing communist propaganda. Lee County School Board members should stop using communist ideologies to influence children attending our schools through the use of an equity and diversity committee, or by any other means.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Alliance Review

Letter to the Editor: Marlington's board did 'bait-and-switch' on money

I remember receiving orange fliers two years ago when two candidates were running to join a third candidate (2 + 1 = 3 slogan) on Marlington’s Board of Education. They were promising a lot and alleging a lot. They alleged that voters’ voices weren’t being heard because issues were repeatedly...
EDUCATION
Montclair Local

A political process for Montclair school board means a lot of risk (Letter to the editor)

In a few weeks, we will go to the polls for the election of governor and members of the state Senate and Assembly — and, once again, Montclair voters will be asked if they wish to move our school district from a Type I to a Type 2. If we vote yes, several things change, including the taxpayers electing the nine (no longer sevel) Board of Education members and the elimination of the Board of School Estimate that approves both the operating and capital budgets for our schools.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy