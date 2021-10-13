Letter to the editor: Lisa Webster is my choice for school board

The Lee County School Board’s Equity and Diversity Advisory Committee must be immediately dissolved. For some time now, this school board committee has been in operation but has been put in place not to help children in our schools, but rather to influence them with communist propaganda. Much like our political system, our local school board also has been influenced by money and politics via billionaire, George Soros, and his groups. Soros is a well-known funder in destabilizing democratic or those nations which use free-market economies. Today, Soros and his organizations have a grip on our local school board which agrees with the illegitimate use of so-called “Critical Race Theory”, “Black Lives Matter”, “political correctness” and other socially destabilizing communist propaganda. Lee County School Board members should stop using communist ideologies to influence children attending our schools through the use of an equity and diversity committee, or by any other means.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO