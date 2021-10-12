CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race: Where’s the Wind?

ChesapeakeBayMagazine
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The majesty of sail was on full display in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on Oct. 7, when stunning schooners and non-schooners alike showed up to race between 3 and 118 nautical miles down the Bay in the 32nd annual Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race. And as endless canvas was raised to send

VIDEO: Attendance Up at Annapolis Boat Shows

The U.S. Sailboat Show has just wrapped up, closing the door on the first boat shows held in Annapolis since 2019. While the pandemic created major challenges for boat dealers and other members of the marine industry, it also fueled a renewed fire for new and lapsed boaters to get onto the water.
Shrimp Fishery Grows in Elizabeth Rivershed

Climate change is usually discussed in a negative manner. However, there can be occasional silver linings due to a warming climate. In Virginia, scientists believe warming waters are allowing shrimp (the kind served in restaurants) to spread north from the Carolinas into local waters. Their numbers have increased to the point where they have been captured inland, and they support a small commercial fishery.
Bay Mourns Longtime Smith Island Waterman Who Passed While Crabbing

Smith Island lost one of its finest watermen last week, when Dwight Marshall crossed the bar while crabbing in his skiff just south of his home village of Tylerton. He was 76 years old, doing what he had loved for all of his life. His memorial service on Tuesday filled Tylerton’s Union United Methodist Church sanctuary, basement, and churchyard with family and friends from near and far.
Boy Finds Intact Prehistoric Shell in Va.’s Urbanna Creek

Isaac Griffin, 10, of Athens, Tenn. got the surprise of his life last week when he found a millions-of-years-old intact 7 1/2″ wide scallop shell in Urbanna Creek. The ancient shell is from the Miocene era ,which extended from 5 to 23 million years ago, and is named Chesapecten middlesexensis after Middlesex County, Va., the county where Urbanna Creek is located.
VIDEO: From Table to Farm, Free Composting Offered in Annapolis

It’s one of those “win-win” ideas that makes you wonder why no one thought of it sooner. Under a pilot program in Annapolis, some residents can get free compost bins and pickup service for their table scraps, and that compost will go directly to local farms. It’s waste reduction and support for agriculture wrapped up into one. Cheryl Costello takes us to the farms benefiting from the program. Watch below:
VIDEO: Fish & Hunt Campaign Attracts Next Generation

If you went to the U.S. Powerboat Show in Annapolis last week you may have seen a strong fishing presence. A new recreation campaign launched by the state—Fish & Hunt Maryland —seeks to get the word out about the Bay’s many angler destinations and species to chase. At the boat show, they brought in star power with the host of a YouTube fishing channel boasting 10 million followers.
U.S. Shucking Champs Set for This Weekend as Oyster Festivals Abound

October has arrived on the Bay, and communities are ready to celebrate oyster season. With three major festivals lined up this month, perhaps the most notable is the one that brings nationwide fame. The 55th annual U.S. Oyster Festival, held in St. Mary’s County in Southern Maryland this weekend, draws the best shuckers and the best oyster cooks from across the country for an oyster skills showdown.
Va. Freshwater Mussel Among 23 Species Declared Extinct

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service removed Virginia’s green-blossom pearly mussel from its Endangered Species list—officially declaring it extinct. It was among 23 U.S. species named extinct this fall. Among them, eight were different species of mussel. The green-blossom pearly mussel was indigenous to the Clinch River...
Md. Scientists Crack Blue Crab’s Genetic Code

Just when you thought you knew all there was to know about the Chesapeake Bay’s beloved blue crab, scientists have cracked the crab’s genetic code. They now have a complete picture of the crab’s DNA, opening the door to better research to keep the fishery healthy. The University of Maryland...
Nanticoke River Jamboree Brings History to Life

The intertwined histories of three 18th- and 19th-century groups came together in Dorchester County, Md. this past weekend. Nanticoke Historical Preservation Alliance and the Nanticoke River Jamboree welcomed visitors back to the grounds of Handsell House (“the old brick house” at Chicone), located in Vienna. In what’s been called Dorchester County’s largest living history event, reenactors, docents in period costume, living history interpreters and representatives of the area’s Native American communities gathered to tell the stories of the cultures that came together on the land and waters of the Nanticoke River.
Gangsters and Fast Boats

On a moonless night in the Roaring Twenties, a motor launch with no running lights glided quietly through the. marsh on Virginia’s lower Eastern Shore. It paused at a waterside clam-shucking house near Red Bank, a knot of half a dozen working-class homes along a mud-banked creek. On board was a cargo of 514 sacks of liquor in bottles. The sacks were stashed in the clam house and the boat disappeared into the marsh.
Water World

There’s a spot in West Virginia, about eight miles upstream of the Potomac River on Warm Springs Run, where clear water emerges from mineral-laden ground year-round at 74 degrees, pooling in natural rock formations. The “terroir” of the spring water here—its earthly provenance, as it steeps over time in geophysical forces that impart place-specific qualities—has drawn people for ages: the Native Americans first, then frontier-conquering colonists such as George Washington, and henceforth all who have come to immerse themselves in Berkeley Springs, the cultural center born of these waters that calls itself America’s “first spa town.” For 31 years running, it also has attracted entrants, judges, and fans of a world-famous event, the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting, whose winners earn the rights to label their bottled or municipal waters among the world’s best to drink.
The Big Joy of a Little Old Boat

An old Boston Whaler opens up a new world. A good friend of mine—a lifelong Chesapeake environmental educator—is fond of saying:. “If you live in the Chesapeake and you’ve never been out on the water, you’re missing out on 90 percent of what this region has to offer.” I think he’s right. So much of the magic and dynamism happens here at the edges, where the land stops and the water begins. Ospreys diving and fluttering up, perch grasped firmly in talons. Huge marshes full of wild rice and hungry red-winged blackbirds.
The Rest of the Story

If Tom Martin were to write his memoirs, the story of his life would be at home on any number of shelves at The Bookplate, the shop he has owned in Chestertown, Md. since 2004. You might find it among tomes on international peace campaigns, not far from accounts by Jimmy Carter, or in the Chesapeake Bay collection, side by side with works by Eastern Shore author Tom Horton.
Harbormaster Appreciation Day Celebrates Bay’s Ambassadors

Have you thanked a harbormaster lately? Often we don’t think about the harbormaster beyond the moment we’ve secured our dock or mooring. Perhaps we thank them when they direct us to the laundry facilities, or give us the pumpout boat’s hailing frequency. The harbormaster’s role can often seem as minimal as our needs. This Friday, Oct. 8 marks Harbormaster Appreciation Day, a campaign started by US Harbors in its third year, which seeks to bring greater recognition to the men and women who make our waterways both functional and friendly.
Poplar Island Tern Tracked All the Way to Aruba

A new tagging system aims to track young Chesapeake waterbirds that spend winter way down south. And thanks to an observant bird-watcher in Aruba, we can see that it’s working. From terns to ospreys, chicks born in the summer on the Bay face the daunting challenge of migrating a thousand...
