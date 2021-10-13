CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commission to hold public workshops on groundwater trading programs

The California Water Commission is set to hold two public workshops on ways the state can support in-basin, locally led groundwater trading programs that ensure protections for communities, small- and medium-size farms, and the environment.

According to a release by the commission, the public is encouraged to share ideas and concerns about groundwater trading. The workshops are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28, from 2:30-5 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 29, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Groundwater trading programs are tools that groundwater sustainability agencies can use to help manage pumping within their basins as they work to comply with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, the release said.

The purpose of the workshops is to allow the commission to gather information and test assumptions regarding opportunities and concerns around groundwater trading; potential impacts to ecosystems, farms, and communities; and an appropriate state role in groundwater trading, the release said.

The commission then plans to use the information to help formulate a policy paper with a set of conclusions around how to shape well-managed groundwater trading programs with appropriate safeguards for vulnerable water users.

To register for one or both workshops, call (916) 873-5774 or visit cwc@cwc.ca.gov. For more information on the workshops and the commission’s work on groundwater trading programs, visit cwc.ca.gov/Programs-and-Topics.

