Wildfire leads to evacuations at Beale

A wildfire at Beale Air Force Base on Tuesday led to a partial evacuation of base housing. Photo courtesy of Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit

A wildfire that started around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Beale Air Force Base led to a partial evacuation of base housing, west of Camp Beale Highway, according to a base news release.

The base fire department with the assistance of Cal Fire and other local fire departments responded to the fire. On-base residents and base personnel in the area were alerted to evacuate to the Recce Point Club and the Harris Fitness Center.

At around 2:30 p.m., all children attending the youth center were evacuated and parents of Lone Tree Elementary School students were directed to pick up their children.

At around 3:15 p.m., the fire was 40 to 50 acres, its forward progress had been stopped and it was 20 percent contained, according to Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. By 4 p.m., on-base residents were cleared to return to their homes.

“Any residents that deem their home is uninhabitable due to smoke should contact their chain of command for further instructions,” a Beale Air Force Base Facebook post read.

Wheatland Union High School posted around 3 p.m. that it would be unable to take kids home.

“We are keeping all students that usually go to Beale AFB in the library until parents can pick them up,” a Facebook post read.

Base officials asked residents to avoid west of Camp Beale Highway and north of Chuck Yeager Road. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no reports of structural damage to on-base facilities, according to the release.

Questions regarding the fire can be directed to 9th Reconnaissance Wing public affairs at 9rw.pa@us.af.mil or 434-8867.