Pedestrian struck and killed on Sunday identified

The pedestrian struck and killed in Olivehurst on Sunday has been identified as Anginette Lee Sullivan, 54, of Olivehurst, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.

At around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, Sullivan was struck by a small grey truck traveling south on Powerline Road, near Seventh Avenue. The truck fled southbound on Powerline Road and was described as having a lift kit. The driver’s identity was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol is requesting anyone with information about the suspect vehicle and/or driver to call 674-5141.