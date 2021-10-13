CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olivehurst, CA

Pedestrian struck and killed on Sunday identified

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 6 days ago

The pedestrian struck and killed in Olivehurst on Sunday has been identified as Anginette Lee Sullivan, 54, of Olivehurst, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.

At around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, Sullivan was struck by a small grey truck traveling south on Powerline Road, near Seventh Avenue. The truck fled southbound on Powerline Road and was described as having a lift kit. The driver’s identity was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol is requesting anyone with information about the suspect vehicle and/or driver to call 674-5141.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Appeal-Democrat

Yuba City man dies after Sunday night shooting

A 34-year-old Yuba City man died at the hospital after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound in a suspected shooting on Sunday, according to a Yuba City Police Department news release. At around 8 p.m., YCPD responded to the area of Bogue Road and Big Oaks Court for a reported shooting....
YUBA CITY, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
4K+
Followers
215
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy