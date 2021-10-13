Delaware Artifacts Silent Auction

The photo is of John Bruce's written memories, sent to Mayor Wikan in 1963. Here is the narrative for the article:. John Bruce sailed into Petersburg in 1907. From the start he was an active community member, operating the first tailor shop and restaurant and promoting the building of the Sons of Norway hall. He helped blaze the proposed trail to Scow Bay, and served on town council. In 1913, the newspaper described him as, "tailor, hunter and all around good fellow." During WWI, he became chairman of the Red Cross, working tirelessly to assist with victims of the influenza and smallpox epid...

PETERSBURG, AK ・ 12 DAYS AGO