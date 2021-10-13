Report highlights how Bristol Bay locals are losing access to commercial fisheries
Alaska’s limited-entry commercial fisheries system may be pulling access to fisheries away from the coastal communities where they take place. A series of research projects in the past decade has increasingly shown that limited-entry systems like Alaska’s commercial fishing permitting system or the federal-state individual fishing quota system are systematically pulling permits away from the coastal communities that traditionally depend on those industries. The most recent installment in that line of projects focuses specifically on Bristol Bay — today, the state’s most successful salmon fishery.alaskajournal.com
