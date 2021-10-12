CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MoRS: An Approximate Fault Modelling Framework for Reduced-Voltage SRAMs

By İsmail Emir Yüksel, Behzad Salami, Oğuz Ergin, Osman Sabri Ünsal, Adrian Cristal Kestelman
 10 days ago

On-chip memory (usually based on Static RAMs-SRAMs) are crucial components for various computing devices including heterogeneous devices, e.g., GPUs, FPGAs, ASICs to achieve high performance. Modern workloads such as Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) running on these heterogeneous fabrics are highly dependent on the on-chip memory architecture for efficient acceleration. Hence, improving

Tight Computationally Efficient Approximation of Matrix Norms with Applications

We address the problems of computing operator norms of matrices induced by given norms on the argument and the image space. It is known that aside of a fistful of ``solvable cases,'' most notably, the case when both given norms are Euclidean, computing operator norm of a matrix is NP-hard. We specify rather general families of norms on the argument and the images space (``ellitopic'' and ``co-ellitopic,'' respectively) allowing for reasonably tight computationally efficient upper-bounding of the associated operator norms. We extend these results to bounding ``robust operator norm of uncertain matrix with box uncertainty,'' that is, the maximum of operator norms of matrices representable as a linear combination, with coefficients of magnitude $\leq1$, of a collection of given matrices. Finally, we consider some applications of norm bounding, in particular, (1) computationally efficient synthesis of affine non-anticipative finite-horizon control of discrete time linear dynamical systems under bounds on the peak-to-peak gains, (2) signal recovery with uncertainties in sensing matrix, and (3) identification of parameters of time invariant discrete time linear dynamical systems via noisy observations of states and inputs on a given time horizon, in the case of ``uncertain-but-bounded'' noise varying in a box.
MATHEMATICS
Discrete Approximation of Pressure Field Contact Patches

Rich interaction with the world requires extensive contact between robots and the objects in their environment. Most such contacts involve significant compliance between the contacting surfaces due to rubber pads or inflated grippers, soft objects to be manipulated, and soft surfaces for safe human-robot interaction. Accurate simulation of these contacts is critical for meaningful sim-to-real transfer. Compliant contact interactions generate contact surfaces of considerable extent, over which contact forces are distributed with varying pressure. Finite element methods can capture these effects but are too slow for most robotics applications. Consequently, in order to enable real-time simulation rates, most current simulation tools model contact as occurring between rigid bodies at a point or set of points using ad hoc methods to incorporate localized compliance. However, point contact is non-smooth, hard to extend to arbitrary geometry, and often introduces non-physical artifacts. Moreover, point contact misses important area-dependent phenomena critical for robust manipulation, such as net contact moment and slip control. Pressure Field Contact (PFC) was recently introduced as a method for detailed modeling of contact interface regions at rates much faster than elasticity-theory models, while at the same time predicting essential trends and capturing rich contact behavior. PFC was designed to work with coarsely-meshed objects while preserving continuity to permit use with error-controlled integrators. Here we introduce a discrete approximation of PFC suitable for use with velocity-level time steppers that enables execution at real-time rates. We evaluate the accuracy and performance gains of our approach and demonstrate its effectiveness in simulation of relevant manipulation tasks. The method is available in open source as part of Drake's Hydroelastic Contact model.
ENGINEERING
Flux-Limited Diffusion Approximation Models of Giant Planet Formation by Disk Instability. II. Quadrupled Spatial Resolution

While collisional accumulation is nearly universally accepted as the formation mechanism of rock and ice worlds, the situation regarding gas giant planet formation is more nuanced. Gas accretion by solid cores formed by collisional accumulation is the generally favored mechanism, but observations increasingly suggest that gas disk gravitational instability might explain the formation of at least the massive or wide-orbit gas giant exoplanets. This paper continues a series aimed at refining three-dimensional (3D) hydrodynamical models of disk instabilities, where the handling of the gas thermodynamics is a crucial factor. Boss (2017, 2019, 2021) used the $\beta$ cooling approximation (Gammie 2001) to calculate 3D models of disks with initial masses of 0.091 $M_\odot$ extending from 4 to 20 au around 1 $M_\odot$ protostars. Here we employ 3D flux-limited diffusion (FLD) approximation models of the same disks, in order to provide a superior treatment of disk gas thermodynamics. The new models have quadrupled spatial resolution compared to previous 3D FLD models (Boss 2008, 2012), in both the radial and azimuthal spherical coordinates, resulting in the highest spatial resolution 3D FLD models to date. The new models continue to support the hypothesis that such disks can form self-gravitating, dense clumps capable of contracting to form gas giant protoplanets, and suggest that the FLD models yield similar numbers of clumps as $\beta$ cooling models with $\beta \sim$ 1 to $\sim$ 10, including the critical value of $\beta$ = 3 for fragmentation proposed by Gammie (2001).
ASTRONOMY
Birmingham Star

An innovative collaboration model Digital Testbed Framework globally launched by Estonian Government

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Estonian government is globally launching itsThe deadline for applications is 10th October 2021. The Digital Testbed Framework is a new and innovative collaboration model looking to attract partners globally. It gives start-ups, scale-ups and all govtech innovators, access to the technologies and experience of world-leading digital government of Estonia - in return for free use of the resulting novel solution. The initiative has been designed with simplicity and efficiency in mind. Users can produce government-level IT solutions safely and quickly, via live-market testing and approval in a nation-wide digital government testbed, without having to navigate any red tape or lengthy sales or approval processes.
WORLD
Model Predictive Control for Automotive Climate Control Systems via Value Function Approximation

Among the auxiliary loads in light-duty vehicles, the air conditioning system is the single largest energy consumer. For electrified vehicles, the impact of heating and cooling loads becomes even more significant, as they compete with the powertrain for battery energy use and can significantly reduce the range or performance. While considerable work has been made in the field of optimal energy management for electrified vehicles and optimization of vehicle velocity for eco-driving, few contributions have addressed the application of energy-optimal control for heating and cooling loads.
CARS
Saddlepoint approximations in binary genome-wide association studies

We investigate saddlepoint approximations applied to the score test statistic in genome-wide association studies with binary phenotypes. The inaccuracy in the normal approximation of the score test statistic increases with increasing sample imbalance and with decreasing minor allele count. Applying saddlepoint approximations to the score test statistic distribution greatly improve the accuracy, even far out in the tail of the distribution. By using exact results for an intercept model and binary covariate model, as well as simulations for models with nuisance parameters, we emphasize the need for continuity corrections in order to achieve valid $p$-values. The performance of the saddlepoint approximations is evaluated by overall and conditional type I error rate on simulated data. We investigate the methods further by using data from UK Biobank with skin and soft tissue infections as phenotype, using both common and rare variants. The analysis confirms that continuity correction is important particularly for rare variants, and that the normal approximation gives a highly inflated type I error rate for case imbalance.
SCIENCE
Consistency of the Full and Reduced Order Models for Evolve-Filter-Relax Regularization of Convection-Dominated, Marginally-Resolved Flows

Numerical stabilization is often used to eliminate (alleviate) the spurious oscillations generally produced by full order models (FOMs) in under-resolved or marginally-resolved simulations of convection-dominated flows. In this paper, we investigate the role of numerical stabilization in reduced order models (ROMs) of marginally-resolved convection-dominated flows. Specifically, we investigate the FOM-ROM consistency, i.e., whether the numerical stabilization is beneficial both at the FOM and the ROM level. As a numerical stabilization strategy, we focus on the evolve-filter-relax (EFR) regularization algorithm, which centers around spatial filtering. To investigate the FOM-ROM consistency, we consider two ROM strategies: (I) the EFR-ROM, in which the EFR stabilization is used at the FOM level, but not at the ROM level; and (ii) the EFR-EFRROM, in which the EFR stabilization is used both at the FOM and at the ROM level. We compare the EFR-ROM with the EFR-EFRROM in the numerical simulation of a 2D flow past a circular cylinder in the convection-dominated, marginally-resolved regime. We also perform model reduction with respect to both time and Reynolds number. Our numerical investigation shows that the EFR-EFRROM is more accurate than the EFR-ROM, which suggests that FOM-ROM consistency is beneficial in convection-dominated,marginally-resolved flows.
SCIENCE
Computer model for residential solar fault detection

Solar arrays can often experience faults that go undetected for long periods of time, causing generation and revenue losses. In particular, residential-scale solar projects lack sensing and instrumentation for performance monitoring and fault detection. Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst addressed this issue and developed SunDown, a computer model...
INDUSTRY
Technology
Computers
SMS: An Efficient Source Model Selection Framework for Model Reuse

With the explosive increase of big data, training a Machine Learning (ML) model becomes a computation-intensive workload, which would take days or even weeks. Thus, model reuse has received attention in the ML community, where it is called transfer learning. Transfer learning avoids training a new model from scratch by transferring knowledge from a source task to a target task. Existing transfer learning methods mostly focus on how to improve the performance of the target task through a specific source model, but assume that the source model is given. As many source models are available, it is difficult for data scientists to select the best source model for the target task manually. Hence, how to efficiently select a suitable source model for model reuse is still an unsolved problem.
SOFTWARE
Near Resonance Approximation of Rotating Navier-Stokes Equations

We formalise the concept of near resonance for the rotating Navier-Stokes equations, based on which we propose a novel way to approximate the original PDE. The spatial domain is a three-dimensional flat torus of arbitrary aspect ratios. We prove that the family of proposed PDEs are globally well-posed for any rotation rate and initial datum of any size in any $H^s$ space with $s\ge0$. Such approximations retain much more 3-mode interactions, thus more accurate, than the conventional exact resonance approach. Our approach is free from any limiting argument that requires physical parameters to tend to zero or infinity, and is free from any small divisor argument (so estimates depend smoothly on the torus' aspect ratios). The key estimate hinges on counting of integer solutions of Diophantine inequalities rather than Diophantine equations. Using a range of novel ideas, we handle rigorously and optimally challenges arising from the non-trivial irrational functions in these inequalities. The main results and ingredients of the proofs can form part of the mathematical foundation of a non-asymptotic approach to nonlinear oscillatory dynamics in real-world applications.
MATHEMATICS
Jamstack Developers’ Favorite Frameworks of 2021

Take your JavaScript to the next level at Frontend Masters. Which new framework should I learn this year? Is it time to ditch my CMS? What tools should I pick up if I want to scale my site to an audience of millions? The 2021 Jamstack Community Survey is here with answers to those questions and more.
CELL PHONES
Non-intrusive reduced-order models for parametric partial differential equations via data-driven operator inference

This work formulates a new approach to reduced modeling of parameterized, time-dependent partial differential equations (PDEs). The method employs Operator Inference, a scientific machine learning framework combining data-driven learning and physics-based modeling. The parametric structure of the governing equations is embedded directly into the reduced-order model, and parameterized reduced-order operators are learned via a data-driven linear regression problem. The result is a reduced-order model that can be solved rapidly to map parameter values to approximate PDE solutions. Such parameterized reduced-order models may be used as physics-based surrogates for uncertainty quantification and inverse problems that require many forward solves of parametric PDEs. Numerical issues such as well-posedness and the need for appropriate regularization in the learning problem are considered, and an algorithm for hyperparameter selection is presented. The method is illustrated for a parametric heat equation and demonstrated for the FitzHugh-Nagumo neuron model.
MATHEMATICS
Generalized Memory Approximate Message Passing

Generalized approximate message passing (GAMP) is a promising technique for unknown signal reconstruction of generalized linear models (GLM). However, it requires that the transformation matrix has independent and identically distributed (IID) entries. In this context, generalized vector AMP (GVAMP) is proposed for general unitarily-invariant transformation matrices but it has a high-complexity matrix inverse. To this end, we propose a universal generalized memory AMP (GMAMP) framework including the existing orthogonal AMP/VAMP, GVAMP, and MAMP as special instances. Due to the characteristics that local processors are all memory, GMAMP requires stricter orthogonality to guarantee the asymptotic IID Gaussianity and state evolution. To satisfy such orthogonality, local orthogonal memory estimators are established. The GMAMP framework provides a new principle toward building new advanced AMP-type algorithms. As an example, we construct a Bayes-optimal GMAMP (BO-GMAMP), which uses a low-complexity memory linear estimator to suppress the linear interference, and thus its complexity is comparable to GAMP. Furthermore, we prove that for unitarily-invariant transformation matrices, BO-GMAMP achieves the replica minimum (i.e., Bayes-optimal) MSE if it has a unique fixed point.
SOFTWARE
A Framework for Verification of Wasserstein Adversarial Robustness

Machine learning image classifiers are susceptible to adversarial and corruption perturbations. Adding imperceptible noise to images can lead to severe misclassifications of the machine learning model. Using $L_p$-norms for measuring the size of the noise fails to capture human similarity perception, which is why optimal transport based distance measures like the Wasserstein metric are increasingly being used in the field of adversarial robustness. Verifying the robustness of classifiers using the Wasserstein metric can be achieved by proving the absence of adversarial examples (certification) or proving their presence (attack). In this work we present a framework based on the work by Levine and Feizi, which allows us to transfer existing certification methods for convex polytopes or $L_1$-balls to the Wasserstein threat model. The resulting certification can be complete or incomplete, depending on whether convex polytopes or $L_1$-balls were chosen. Additionally, we present a new Wasserstein adversarial attack that is projected gradient descent based and which has a significantly reduced computational burden compared to existing attack approaches.
COMPUTERS
Sparse Implicit Processes for Approximate Inference

Implicit Processes (IPs) are flexible priors that can describe models such as Bayesian neural networks, neural samplers and data generators. IPs allow for approximate inference in function-space. This avoids some degenerate problems of parameter-space approximate inference due to the high number of parameters and strong dependencies. For this, an extra IP is often used to approximate the posterior of the prior IP. However, simultaneously adjusting the parameters of the prior IP and the approximate posterior IP is a challenging task. Existing methods that can tune the prior IP result in a Gaussian predictive distribution, which fails to capture important data patterns. By contrast, methods producing flexible predictive distributions by using another IP to approximate the posterior process cannot fit the prior IP to the observed data. We propose here a method that can carry out both tasks. For this, we rely on an inducing-point representation of the prior IP, as often done in the context of sparse Gaussian processes. The result is a scalable method for approximate inference with IPs that can tune the prior IP parameters to the data, and that provides accurate non-Gaussian predictive distributions.
COMPUTERS
Plug-Tagger: A Pluggable Sequence Labeling Framework Using Language Models

Plug-and-play functionality allows deep learning models to adapt well to different tasks without requiring any parameters modified. Recently, prefix-tuning was shown to be a plug-and-play method on various text generation tasks by simply inserting corresponding continuous vectors into the inputs. However, sequence labeling tasks invalidate existing plug-and-play methods since different label sets demand changes to the architecture of the model classifier. In this work, we propose the use of label word prediction instead of classification to totally reuse the architecture of pre-trained models for sequence labeling tasks. Specifically, for each task, a label word set is first constructed by selecting a high-frequency word for each class respectively, and then, task-specific vectors are inserted into the inputs and optimized to manipulate the model predictions towards the corresponding label words. As a result, by simply switching the plugin vectors on the input, a frozen pre-trained language model is allowed to perform different tasks. Experimental results on three sequence labeling tasks show that the performance of the proposed method can achieve comparable performance with standard fine-tuning with only 0.1\% task-specific parameters. In addition, our method is up to 70 times faster than non-plug-and-play methods while switching different tasks under the resource-constrained scenario.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
UniPELT: A Unified Framework for Parameter-Efficient Language Model Tuning

Conventional fine-tuning of pre-trained language models tunes all model parameters and stores a full model copy for each downstream task, which has become increasingly infeasible as the model size grows larger. Recent parameter-efficient language model tuning (PELT) methods manage to match the performance of fine-tuning with much fewer trainable parameters and perform especially well when the training data is limited. However, different PELT methods may perform rather differently on the same task, making it nontrivial to select the most appropriate method for a specific task, especially considering the fast-growing number of new PELT methods and downstream tasks. In light of model diversity and the difficulty of model selection, we propose a unified framework, UniPELT, which incorporates different PELT methods as submodules and learns to activate the ones that best suit the current data or task setup. Remarkably, on the GLUE benchmark, UniPELT consistently achieves 1~3pt gains compared to the best individual PELT method that it incorporates and even outperforms fine-tuning under different setups. Moreover, UniPELT often surpasses the upper bound when taking the best performance of all its submodules used individually on each task, indicating that a mixture of multiple PELT methods may be inherently more effective than single methods.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Reduced Order Dynamical Models For Complex Dynamics in Manufacturing and Natural Systems Using Machine Learning

Dynamical analysis of manufacturing and natural systems provides critical information about production of manufactured and natural resources respectively, thus playing an important role in assessing sustainability of these systems. However, current dynamic models for these systems exist as mechanistic models, simulation of which is computationally intensive and does not provide a simplified understanding of the mechanisms driving the overall dynamics. For such systems, lower-order models can prove useful to enable sustainability analysis through coupled dynamical analysis. There have been few attempts at finding low-order models of manufacturing and natural systems, with existing work focused on model development of individual mechanism level. This work seeks to fill this current gap in the literature of developing simplified dynamical models for these systems by developing reduced-order models using a machine learning (ML) approach. The approach is demonstrated on an entire soybean-oil to soybean-diesel process plant and a lake system. We use a grey-box ML method with a standard nonlinear optimization approach to identify relevant models of governing dynamics as ODEs using the data simulated from mechanistic models. Results show that the method identifies a high accuracy linear ODE models for the process plant, reflective of underlying linear stoichiometric mechanisms and mass balance driving the dynamics. For the natural systems, we modify the ML approach to include the effect of past dynamics, which gives non-linear ODE. While the modified approach provides a better match to dynamics of stream flow, it falls short of completely recreating the dynamics. We conclude that the proposed ML approach work well for systems where dynamics is smooth, such as in manufacturing plant whereas does not work perfectly well in case of chaotic dynamics such as water stream flow.
ENGINEERING
Optimization-based modelling and game-theoretic framework for techno-economic analysis of demand-side flexibility: a real case study

This paper proposes a two-step framework for techno-economic analysis of a demand-side flexibility service in distribution networks. Step one applies optimization-based modelling to propose a generic problem formulation which determines the offer curve, in terms of available flexible capacity and its marginal cost, for flexible distribution-connected assets. These offer curves form an input to the second step, which uses a multi-agent iterative game framework to determine the benefits of demand-side flexibility for the Distribution System Operator (DSO) and the service providers. The combined two-step framework simultaneously accounts for the objectives of each flexibility provider, technical constraints of flexible assets, customer preferences, market clearing mechanisms, and strategic bidding by service providers, omission of any of which can lead to erroneous results. The proposed two-step framework has been applied to a real case study in the North East of England to examine four market mechanisms and three bidding strategies. The results showed that among all considered market mechanisms, flexibility markets that operate under discriminatory pricing, such as pay-as-bid and Dutch reverse auctions, are prone to manipulations, especially in the lack of competition. In contrast, uniform pricing pay-as-cleared auction provides limited opportunities for manipulation even when competition is low.
MARKETS

